Acclaimed Yang Li-hua is back with TV-version of Taiwanese opera

TAIPEI (The China Post) — After a 16-year-long hiatus, acclaimed Taiwanese opera actor Yang Li-hua is back on the television! Yang, the director, producer and another actor on Monday led the crew members in her troupe to attend the premiere of the television-version of Taiwanese opera “The Timeless Virtues.”

“The audience has been waiting too long,” she said, adding that her life mission is to pass on the Taiwanese opera. Chen Ya-lan, Chi li-ju, Yeh Li-na, Yu Yao-kuang, Chen I-chen, Lin Pei-I, Lo Yu-chung and Ho Pei-yun were also in attendace at the premiere.

For the occasion, actors wore red bridal gowns similar to opera costumes. Also worth noticing, there was initially only the picture of Yang on the stage poster. However, Yang surprised everyone by insisting on adding the photo of Chen Ya-lan, saying that Chen was the associate producer and she was also in charge of promotion.

Chen said Yang is not only a legendary actress but also her master. “‘Esteem teacher’ is one of the timeless virtues. I will continue Yang’s mission to pass on and promote Taiwanese opera.”

Chen said the entire process took more than five years starting from drafting the screenplay to final broadcast. With tears in her eyes, Chen said there would be four units set in different dynasties, and 20s episodes in each unit. “We don’t have to compare to other television show, because Taiwanese opera is incomparable!”

Yang said she spent up to NT$100,000 on the custom gown for the premiere, adding that she had never been so nervous. Yang also said if she would continue to work for Taiwanese opera when she is at the age of 80. “I wish to be a pioneer and model so that Taiwanese opera can last forever.”

By 薛羽彤 (Hsueh Yu-tung)

Translated by Carol Kan