Kenya and Tanzania: Living on the Mara River, together

Project aim:
To provide social and scientific data on water use along the Mara River to form the basis of a transboundary water allocation plan and water treaty
Project implementation:
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)
Project partner:
Nile Basin Initiative
Project funding:
Financed from sources including the German Federal Environment Ministry’s International Climate Initiative, which is supporting the project with 6 million euros ($6.6 million)
Project area:
Kenya and Tanzania
Project duration:
October 2015 to March 2021
The Mara River is essential for lives and livelihoods in both Kenya and Tanzania. But flowing across the border, it also represents a source of potential conflict. From dam projects to pollution from agriculture, what happens to the Mara in Kenya impacts those reliant on it downstream in Tanzania.
The solution? A cross-border water management plan. The two countries will negotiate their terms and access, but first they need to know: Who uses the water? How? Where? When? And, essentially, how much?
The Nile Basin Initiative — an intergovernmental partnership of 10 Nile Basin countries — and GIZ are working with scientists to answer these questions.
They are also interviewing communities along the Mara to understand the role it plays in their lives — providing drinking water, fish and a place to bathe. And it’s not just communities that are reliant on the river, which also supports a wealth of biodiversity in surrounding wetlands.
The project’s findings will lay the foundations for a water treaty to ensure people and wildlife on both sides of the border can continue to rely on the Mara’s life-giving waters.