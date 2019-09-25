SHINee、EXO出演南韓軍人音樂劇 重現韓戰悲慟歷史 | Military musical brings K-pop idols back to stage on military terms

【看英文中國郵報學英文】韓國軍人創作的音樂劇回來了！參與演出的韓國歌手陣容堅強，且他們都是曾經暫別演藝圈去服兵役的當紅藝人，其中包括南韓人氣男團SHINee以及EXO的成員。

A rare military musical brought back to the stage a group of high-profile K-pop stars who went out of the public eye to fulfill their mandatory military service, including members of the popular boy bands SHINee and EXO.

韓國陸軍委託創作的音樂劇《歸還》將於10月22日至12月1日在南韓首爾南部的奧林匹克公園（Olympic Park’s Woori Financial Art Hall）舉行。

“Return: The Promise of the Day,” commissioned by the South Korean Army, will kick off on Oct. 22 at Olympic Park’s Woori Financial Art Hall in southern Seoul. It will run till Dec. 1.

下個月的音樂劇難得眾星雲集，參與韓星包括男團EXO成員金珉錫（Xiumin）以及SHINee隊長溫流，明星的魅力讓這場音樂劇知名度高升，第一批門票本月初一開賣就被搶購一空。

The musical’s unusually star-studded line-up, which includes EXO’s Xiumin and SHINee’s Onew, quickly built a high profile and the first batch of tickets sold out earlier this month.

其他參與大咖韓星包括：已解散男團Wanna One成員尹智聖、INFINITE隊長聖圭與成烈、VIXX隊長N、2AM的趙權。

The line-up also includes other celebrated K-pop stars — Yoon Ji-sung, a member of disbanded boy band Wanna One; Kim Sung-kyu and Lee Sung-yeol, both members of INFINITE; Cha Hak-yeon, a member of VIXX; 2AM’s Jo Kwon.

這齣音樂劇以一位經歷韓戰的退役軍人Seung-ho在戰場上遊蕩，找尋著在戰爭中喪生的軍人同袍遺體。

The story begins with a Korean War veteran, Seung-ho, who wanders around battlegrounds in search of the remains of his fellow soldiers who were killed in action.

隨後，故事時間背景回到了韓戰，由溫流和金珉錫輪流飾演的年輕Seung-ho見到了軍中同袍們為國犧牲的年輕遺體。Seung-ho承諾他們會把他們的遺體找出來並送還給各自的家人。

The story goes back in time to the Korean War, when a young Seung-ho, played alternately by Onew and Xiumin, who witnessed the sacrifice of his fellow soldiers’ young lives for the protection of the country. Seung-ho promised them to find and return their remains to their families.

Seung-ho孫子Hyun-min和朋友Woo-ju分別由趙權和尹智聖飾演，兩人接下了退役軍人的任務，參與軍方挖掘行動，找尋在韓戰喪生的遺體，這也是韓國現在正在執行的行動。

Seung-ho’s grandson, Hyun-min and his friend Woo-ju, played by Cho Kwon and Yoon Ji-sung respectively, take over the war veteran’s mission to discover Korean War remains through an Army excavation operation, which is actually ongoing now.

隨著與北韓建立突破性的和平協定，南韓也發起了復原埋藏在南北韓非武裝地帶下的韓戰烈士。

Following a breakthrough deal with North Korea, the South launched an operation to recover Korean War fighters’ lost remains inside the heavily-militarized Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

韓戰爆發於1950年6月25日至今已經70年了，還有13.3萬名士兵遺體尚未送回給他們的家人。」軍隊發言人在音樂會發布記者會說道。

“Seventy years after the June 25 (Korean) War, some 133,000 soldiers have not yet returned to their families,” Army spokeswoman, Brig. Gen. Park Mi-ae, said in a press showcase of the musical.

「自從2000年開始搜索行動，已經找到一萬名軍人遺體（但身份尚待確認），還有其他尚未找到的遺體，而隨著時間流逝，軍人的家屬們都漸漸老了。」

“In a search operation since 2000, remains of some 10,000 of them have been recovered (but not yet identified) and the time is running out for the rest of them as their families are reaching old age,” she said.

這也是金珉錫第一次挑戰演出音樂劇。

It is the first musical acting for Xiumin, whose real name is Kim Min-seok.

身穿軍裝的金珉錫向記者說道：「我還在研究如何以聲音表演，但我想我有進步了。」

“I am still studying vocal acting for the musical genre and I think I am making progress,” Xiumin, clad in a military uniform, told reporters.

尹智聖則說道：「我對於飾演這個角色有使命感，希望能藉由這個機會讓人們更了解這段重要歷史。」

“I am feeling responsible (for the role that I play) because it’s a chance to let many people learn about the important time (in history),” Yoon said.

By The Korea Herald（ANN）and The China Post

Translated by Shelly Yang