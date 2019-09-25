Donald Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate rival Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump repeatedly pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to work with Rudy Giuliani and the US attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a memo summarizing the July call released by the White House on Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great,” the five-page transcript said.

Trump said there was “no quid pro quo” in the call and denied any wrongdoing. Critics accused the president of holding back military aid to Ukraine unless it launched the investigation into Biden. Zelenskiy had voiced an interest in purchasing further US weaponry prior to Trump turning the conversation in the direction of Ukraine’s judiciary.

The implication that Trump may have asked a foreign government to help his re-election campaign by investigating a possible rival pushed members of the US Democratic Party to start an impeachment inquiry against the president.

Impeachment in the US: How does it work?

Just before the release of the phone call memo, Trump tweeted that he expected an apology from Democrats.

“Will the Democrats apologize after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President? They should, a perfect call — got them by surprise!”

