Terry Gou will decline offer to retain KMT membership: aide

TAIPEI (CNA) — Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Hon Hai Precision Industry and an honorary member of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), will stick to his decision to leave the party and will not agree to retain his membership, one of his aides said Wednesday.

The aide Tsai Chin-yu (蔡沁瑜) told reporters that Gou has already rid himself of the burden of the KMT and he does not want to be entangled with it anymore.

The statement followed a decision by the KMT’s Taipei City chapter not to accept Gou’s resignation from the party, which was submitted on Sept. 12 along with his honorary membership card.

KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and the Central Standing Committee have accepted a proposal by the party’s Taipei City chapter for Gou to remain as a party member, KMT spokesman Ou-Yang Long (歐陽龍) said Wednesday.

In light of the close relationship between Gou and the party, Ou-Yang said, he hopes Gou will not give up his KMT membership.

Gou’s departure from the KMT came after months of speculation that he would run as an independent in the 2020 presidential election after he lost the KMT’s presidential primary to Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in July.

On Sept. 16, however, a few days after Gou quit the KMT, he said he would not run for president in the Jan. 11, 2020 election, but would remain active in politics.

Since its presidential primary, the KMT has been struggling to maintain unity and prevent an internal split ahead of the 2020 presidential and legislative elections.

By Wang Cheng-chung and Evelyn Kao