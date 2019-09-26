NAACP women to demand action on sexual harassment

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Women from the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP are traveling to the organization’s national headquarters in Baltimore to demand the removal of a member who they say harassed a former employee.

Ana Ilarraza-Blackburn says the group will leave Greensboro on Thursday and pick up members in Durham before going to the national headquarters to demand the removal of the Rev. Curtis Gatewood. A former employee of the state chapter, Jazmyne Childs, said at a news conference Wednesday that Gatewood sexually harassed her.

Gatewood says he never sexually harassed anyone.

Ilarraza-Blackburn is the Latino immigrant liaison for the state chapter. She says no one at the national office responded to the women’s letters so they’re going to Baltimore.

Gatewood is running for president of the state chapter, challenging the incumbent. The election is Oct. 5.