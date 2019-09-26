印尼東部6.5強震 共四人死亡 無海嘯警報 ｜6.5 earthquake hits Indonesia, kills four

【看英文中國郵報學英文】根據亞洲新聞台（CNA）報導，印尼東部摩鹿加省（Maluku）首都安汶（Ambon）東北部（今）26日上午8點46分發生規模6.5地震，印尼當局稍早已解除海嘯警報，強震共造成四個人死亡，許多房屋損壞，且引發多處土石流，有一名受害者遭活埋。

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Ambon, the capital of Maluku province, this morning at 8:46 a.m. Indonesian authorities quickly lifted the tsunami alarm, but the violent earthquake resulted in four deaths and many collapsed houses, according to CNA. A victim was buried alive by a rock slide.

印尼國家災害應變中心和搜救團隊指出，地震發生時大家第一時間都往街上奔逃。這起地震造成兩人因被建築掉落物擊中而傷重不治，有一人遭地震引發的土石流活埋失去生命跡象，還有一名騎摩托車的女子在前往高處避難的途中摔倒送醫不治。

The Indonesian Emergency Response Center and rescue teams said most people rushed out of buildings following the earthquake. Two people were killed by debris from collapsing buildings, and one was buried alive in a rock slide. A woman seeking higher ground on her motorcycle skidded off-road and was pronounced dead by the hospital.

CNA報導，安汶市區當地民眾互助合作幫助受傷的居民，市區內許多房子已經毀損，外牆倒塌，殘瓦散落一地。

CNA reported that locals helped injured neighbors, and many houses in the city were damaged, with crumpled walls and tiles on the ground.

印尼地球物理及氣象局內的地震海嘯分部總長表示：「今天地震影響區域擴及安汶市區以及周圍地區。」

“The impact was felt across Ambon city and surrounding areas,” said Rahmat Triyono, head of the earthquake and tsunami division at Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

By Shelly Yang



Translated by Vivian Hsiao