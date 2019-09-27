Taiwan lauches Asia’s first shared scooter service

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Asia’s first scooter-sharing brand has been debuted in Taiwan by WeMo Scooter. Since WeMo Scooter went online in 2016, more than 200,000 people have rented scooters each month.

When WeMo Scooter went online, only 200 scooters were provided. Compared with today’s 3,000 in Taipei and New Taipei City, WeMo Scooter estimates that by the end of the year, the total will be around 8,000 to supply the demand of 6 million people. WeMo Scooter has also recently provided a new “All you can eat” service for members.

On the other hand, competing electric scooter brand, Gogoro, has also launched its “GoShare” service last month, with 1,000 scooters already released in Taoyuan district. The most appealing feature is its AI face ID function, which can shorten the registration process to a mere 3 minutes. In addition, its APP is also able to recommend the best rides for users, enriching their experiences.

The sharing economy has grown with prevalent phone use, and it’s slowly making its way in Taiwan. Numerous county and city governments have begun actively promoting various sharing economies, like YouBike, U-Motor and U-Car.