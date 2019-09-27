Marlins hit 3 late HRs, beat Wheeler, Mets 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Curtis Granderson, Tyler Heineman and Austin Dean hit late home runs and the Miami Marlins rallied against Zack Wheeler to beat the New York Mets 4-2 Thursday night.

Wheeler, a potential free agent pitching perhaps for the last time with the Mets, hit an RBI single to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning.

Wheeler (11-8) had allowed only two hits until Harold Ramirez led off the eighth with a double and Heineman connected with one out for his first major league home run, tying it at 2.

Granderson, who played for the Mets from 2014-17 and still draws warm ovations at Citi Field, followed with his fourth pinch-hit homer of the season.

The 38-year-old Granderson, who said earlier this week he hopes to play again in 2020, is batting .187 as a reserve for the Marlins.

Dean hit a solo homer in the ninth off Edwin Diaz.

Wheeler struck out 10 and walked none. His one-out single in the seventh put the Mets ahead 1-0 and Brandon Nimmo added a sacrifice fly.

Jeff Brigham (3-2) recorded the final out of the seventh. Jose Urena earned his third save with a one-hit ninth.

Dean’s one-out double in the second provided the Marlins’ only baserunner through six innings against Wheeler, who has spent his entire seven-year career with the Mets.

Marlins starter Jordan Yamamoto allowed one hit and walked three while striking out a career-high 10 over six innings. He allowed two hits or fewer in six of his 15 starts this season.

ALONSO’S A LEADER …AND A LEADOFF MAN?

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said he and bench coach Jim Riggleman have discussed batting Pete Alonso first over the weekend in order to give the slugger additional chances to tie or break Aaron Judge’s single-season rookie home run record of 52. Alonso is one homer shy of matching Judge after striking out in all four plate appearances.

Callaway said his biggest concern is accidentally hurting Alonso’s chances by putting him into the unfamiliar spot atop the lineup.

Callaway said Riggleman has tried that in the past during his managerial stints.

“Sometimes, it puts you in a position where you’re kind of uncomfortable. So all of a sudden, you’re leading off and you’ve never done it before. And we don’t want Pete to feel that,” Callaway said.

“Now, I’m not saying if I talk to him after tonight that it’s not possible, because it could happen,” he said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Yamamoto made his second start since missing almost a month with a right forearm strain.

Mets: OF/1B Dominic Smith (left foot) was activated from the 60-day injured list. Smith, who hasn’t played since July 26, will likely be limited to pinch-hitting and defensive replacement duties down the stretch. INF/OF Jeff McNeil (broken right ulna) was placed on the 60-day IL. . 2B Robinson Cano left the game after being hit in the right arm by a pitch in the eighth inning.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (5-8, 4.96 ERA) will look to earn his first win since June 15 when he closes out his season in the opener of a three-game series at Philadelphia.

Mets: RHP Marcus Stroman (9-13, 3.23 ERA) will make his 11th start since being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays on July 28.

