National Palace Museum to screen Thai films

TAIPEI (The China Post) — To celebrate the upcoming Asian Art Festival slated for next month, Taipei National Palace museum will host Thai film screenings with the aim of making local audiences more familiar with Thai culture.

Registration for the event is open until Oct. 4 while screenings will unfold from Oct.12 to Oct. 13. What’s more? The National Palace Museum has invited the head of Thai Film Archive, Chalida Uabumrungjit, to discuss Thai film culture. All events will be free of charge.

The film featured in the screening include “Santi-Vina” (1954 ), “The Scala” (2016 ), and “Manta Ray” (2018).

Event Information

Venue: Taipei National Palace museum, Exhibition Hall 1 (Main Building) B1

Online registration will open from Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. to Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.

Remember to bring your ID card and check in 30 minutes before the event.

Online registration https://signup.npm.edu.tw/Advice.aspx?ActivityId=573&LangId=1