South Africans march again in outcry over rapes, murders

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Hundreds of South African government employees have rallied in the capital in the latest outcry against the country’s high rates of rape and murder of women and children.

People have marched in the thousands several times in recent weeks after the rape and murder of a university student sparked an online campaign called #AmINext.

More than 100 rapes are reported every day in South Africa, and President Cyril Ramaphosa has called the country “one of the most unsafe places in the world to be a woman.”

One government worker at Friday’s march in Pretoria, Zinhle Zungu, says that “we’re also urging the men to influence other men within their societies, to say this is not how women are meant to be treated.”

A torch was lit in remembrance of victims.