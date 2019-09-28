Global climate strike in pictures

Thousands of climate strikers have taken to the streets once more at the end of the week of global climate strike.

Organized by the Fridays for Future movement, the week aimed to make the schoolchildren’s movement intergenerational. Adults were invited to strike alongside students.

School strike organizer Greta Thunberg, who addressed the UN this week, will soon travel to South America in a solar-powered, carbon-neutral yacht.

ed/sms (Reuters, dpa)

