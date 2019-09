Saudi king’s personal bodyguard killed in ‘dispute’

The personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was shot dead in “a personal dispute,” state television reported Sunday.

Major General Abdulaziz al-Fagham was killed in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, to where the government relocates in the summer.

Read more: Saudi Arabia: Between religion, oil dependence and reforms

“Fagham was visiting his friend at his home in Jeddah when acquaintance Mamdouh al-Ali entered the residence,” police said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“The conversation between Fagham and Ali escalated… Ali left the home, came back carrying a gun and fired at Fagham, injuring two others in the household, a Filipino worker and a brother of the house’s owner.”

The shooter was killed by police during a standoff that left five security force members wounded, the statement said.

Al-Fagham also served as the personal bodyguard of the late King Abdullah.

His death prompted an outpouring of condolences from Saudis on social media, who posted pictures of the bodyguard serving the kings.

The de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia is Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

cw/rc (AP, Reuters)Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW’s editors send out a selection of the day’s hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.