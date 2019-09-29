UK Prime Minister Johnson says he will ‘get Brexit done’ and not resign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated on Sunday that he would not resign before taking Britain out of the European Union. His comments come amid further uncertainty over a Brexit extension as the annual Conservative Party conference gets underway.

“No, I have undertaken to lead the party and my country at a difficult time and I am going to continue to do that. I believe it is my responsibility to do that,” said Johnson when asked if he would step down by British broadcaster BBC.

Read more: Banksy’s chimpanzee parliament up for auction

It is expected that Johnson will rally his party with a “do or die” Brexit message in an opening address at the conference in the northern British city of Manchester.

He will reiterate his stance of wanting to ensure that Brexit happens by October 31, with or without a deal with the EU.

Read more: Why a no-deal Brexit has British Overseas Territories worried

Legal uncertainty over ‘Benn Act’

However, his refusal to step down leaves uncertainty over whether the Johnson Cabinet will obey the “Benn Act.”

This bill, which was passed by Parliament in early September, stipulates that the prime minister must seek an extension to the Brexit deadline if the lower house does not approve either a withdrawal agreement or a no-deal Brexit by October 19, almost two weeks ahead of the deadline.

If no deal is reached with the EU but Johnson refuses to resign, he may not be able to deliver Brexit on October 31, as he has promised, without breaking the law.

The Conservative Party has remained silent on whether or not it will obey the bill.

Read more: Parliament must not just reconvene, it needs to grow up, too

‘All governments obey the law’

In an interview with Sky News on Friday, Dominic Cummings, senior adviser to Boris Johnson, stated only that “all governments obey the law, or they try to.”

Johnson has also declined to explain how he plans to legally deliver on his Brexit promise.

There is speculation that there could be a legal loophole allowing Johnson to avoid negotiating an extension with the EU, which he would be expected to do at a summit held in Brussels on October 17-18.

When UK parliament reopened on Wednesday, Johnson challenged opposition parties to call a vote of no-confidence, which could force a snap general election to take place. However, that election would be unlikely to take place before October 31, and the Brexit leave date would have to be extended.

Every day, DW’s editors send out a selection of the day’s hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.