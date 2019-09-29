Lesbos migrants set fires at overcrowded refugee camp, casualties reported

Local authorities on Lesbos said Sunday there were unconfirmed reports of two fatalities at Lesbos’s Moria migrant camp.

The Reuters news agency quoted emergency services as saying that one person was killed at a container inside a crowded refugee camp on the eastern Greek island which lies close to Turkey.

On Sunday, scores of migrants at the Moria camp clashed with police and set property on fire, demanding they be transferred to the mainland.

Theodoros Chronopoulos, a spokesman for the Greek police, told the Associated Press that the migrants set a blaze at an olive grove outside the camp and, minutes later, inside the camp.

“The situation is tense,” Lesbos mayor Stratis Kytelis told AP. “There is information about a dead mother and her child. We haven’t been able to confirm that yet.”

UNHCR Greece later tweeted that “we learned with deep sadness that the lives of a woman and a child were lost in a fire on (Lesbos) today.”

Dire conditions at Moria camp

About 12,000 migrants, most of them Afghans, are housed in the Moria migrant camp, which has the capacity to house 3,000 people.

Lesbos was a key gateway into Europe for almost a million migrants in 2015 and still suffers from severe overcrowding as the Greek government continues to grapple with solutions to the refugee influx.

Tension has surged on the Greek islands as the number of migrants arriving from Turkey has risen sharply since last year.

The aid agency Doctors without Borders warned that Lesbos was “reaching breaking point,” saying that some 500 new people were entering the island every week, overstretching healthcare and other services laid on for the migrants, while leading some to resort to violence.

There has also been an increase in far-right attacks on migrants in Lesbos.

