Finnish PM warns time is short for a new Brexit deal

PRAGUE (AP) — Finland’s prime minister says Britain is running out of time to present a new and credible Brexit proposal.

Speaking in Prague on Monday after meeting his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis, Antti Rinne says the best option for Britain’s orderly exit from the European Union is the agreement already negotiated between the two sides but which the current British government rejects.

Babis, meanwhile, says “the situation in Britain is unclear and nobody knows what the end of it will be.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to take his country out of the EU by the end of next month, with or without a divorce agreement.

Finland holds the rotating presidency of the 28-nation bloc.