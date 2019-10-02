熱愛韓國文化的人有福啦！你也可以擁有韓文名字 ｜Seoul offers Korean name service to overseas Korean culture fans

【看英文中國郵報學英文】週一南韓首爾市政府表示，為了推廣韓文字母-諺文，發起先導計劃讓外國人也能擁有屬於自己的韓國名字。

The Seoul city government said Monday that it has launched a pilot program to give foreigners Korean names as part of efforts to promote the Korean alphabet, hangeul.

韓國媒體The Korea Herald報導，首爾市發言人提到，這個計畫名稱為「外國人也能取韓國名」，將讓住在海外喜歡韓國文化的外國朋友也能擁有韓國名字。

The program, titled “Korean Names for Non-Koreans,” is available to foreigners who reside overseas and are interested in Korean culture, Park Jin-young, a city official in charge of communication, said.

有意願的人可以在首爾市的外國語網站下載申請表單，並以電子郵件方式將申請表寄給首爾市政府。

The application form can be downloaded from the city’s foreign language website and e-mailed to the city at english@seoul.go.kr.

之後，每月會審核申請人的動機，再從全部申請人中挑選五到十位外籍人士。

Of the applicants, five to 10 foreigners will be selected each month after considering their reasons for applying for Korean names.

市府將會與韓文機構合作，為選上的外國人命名。

The city, in collaboration with hangeul organizations, will name the selected applicants in Korean.

據悉，首爾市長朴元淳將會頒發證書給第一位成功取得韓文名字的人，並且親筆為首位獲選的外國人寫下他的韓文名字。

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon will give the first successful applicant a certificate with the person’s Korean name written by him, according to the official.

By The Korea Herald (ANN) and The China Post



