價值3萬元的塑膠包潮流 你跟上了嗎？| Let’s buy a US$1,000 plastic bag!

【看英文中國郵報學英文】透明塑膠包一個要價至少一千美元(約台幣三萬元)。沒錯，這就是現在流行的PVC塑膠手提包。

A clear, plastic tote bag with the price of US$1,000 or more. This is the latest trend for handbags. Well, PVC bags from various brands are surging into the frontline as the must-have-bags of late. Top designer brands like Chanel, Michael Kors, Dolce and Gabbana, and Hermes have all released their own line of transparent accessories.

不論是大膽明亮的顏色，還是淺色塑膠包，這些以極簡主義風格作為設計的袋子，能夠清楚明瞭的呈現包包裡面的小寶物。

From bold colors to light undertones, what all the bags have in common are their minimalist designs and their ability to show to others the treasures you carry in your bag.

雖然PVC塑膠包價格不菲，但許多使用者們認為，透明的設計讓人輕易從凌亂的包包裡面找東西，並減少每日堆積的不必要物品。

Though the prices are high, users online have commented on the bags helping them clear out the clutter in their old totes, and reduce the things they hull around every day.

使用透明包包不僅方便收納物品，也讓人願意主動將物品擺放整齊，因為任何人都能看到裡面的個人物品。

With the bag being so transparent, many have shown appreciation for the bags to help them organize their belongings and make their bags more orderly than before.

日本流行品牌推出了一個可以掛在脖子上的隨身小包包。出門時，可以無負擔輕鬆攜帶隨身小物像是錢包、手機和卡片。

A Japanese brand even released a bag small enough to carry around one’s neck, which allows one to make light trips to the gym or a nearby store, carrying just a small wallet, their phone, or their cards.





By Vivian Hsiao

Chinese translation by Shelly Yang