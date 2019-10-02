Placido Domingo resigns as general director of LA Opera after sexual harrasment claims

Placido Domingo resigned from as general director of the Los Angeles Opera, he announced on Wednesday.

The renowned tenor singer has been the subject of a series of sexual assault allegations that led to the New York Met canceling his upcoming performances.

“Recent accusations that have been made against me in the press have created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised,” Domingo wrote in a statement to US news outlets.

“While I will continue to work to clear my name, I have decided that it is in the best interests of LA Opera for me to resign as its general director and withdraw from my future scheduled performances at this time.

“I do so with a heavy heart and at the same time wish to convey to the company’s dedicated board and hard-working staff my deepest wishes that the LA Opera continue to grow and excel.”

The 78-year-old was accused of sexually harassing multiple women, with more revelations coming out this month.

In August, eight singers and a dancer leveled the initial accusations in an Associated Press report. The incidents went as far back as the 1980s, including one in which he allegedly put his hand down the skirt of a woman, and three cases where he allegedly forcibly kissed women.

In a subsequent report, 11 more women came forward, including one who said he had reached down her robe to grab her bare breast.

The Spaniard had served as general director since 2003.

aw/msh (AP, AFP)

