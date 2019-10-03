東南亞也瘋周子瑜 Twice周邊商品快閃新加坡 | Singapore goes crazy for Twice pop-up store

【看英文中國郵報學英文】販賣超人氣南韓女團Twice相關商品的第一間東南亞商店Twaii’s Shop即將在新加坡開幕囉！這將是第一個韓團在新加坡開快閃周邊商品店。

The first Twaii’s Shop is making its debut in Singapore! The pop-up store sells all merchandise related to the popular K-pop girl group, Twice. This marks the group as the first Korean artists to open a pop-up store in Singapore.

為期僅三天的快閃店將從10月12日到14日在新加坡購物商場*SCAPE二樓登場。

The pop-up store is only open for three days, from Oct. 12 to 14, on the second floor of Singapore’s mall, SCAPE.

Twaii’s Shop囊括了30種Twice周邊商品任粉絲選購，包含T卹、徽章、包包還有Candybong Z無線充電器和手機架。

Twaii’s Shop includes up to 30 kinds of Twice merchandise for fans to choose from, including T-shirts, badges, bags, and Candybong Z’s wireless phone chargers and holders.