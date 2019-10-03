Two firefighters dead in Taichung factory fire

TAIPEI (CNA) — Two firefighters died early Thursday while tackling a factory fire in Taichung, central Taiwan, according to the city’s Fire Bureau.

The two men, Hsieh Chih-hsiung (謝志雄), 33, and Chang Che-chia (張哲嘉), 32, lost contact with their fire crew at 3:22 a.m. after entering the factory to search for the starting point of the fire, the bureau said.

Three rapid response teams were then sent into the factory to search for the two firefighters, who were later found crushed under debris.

They were among a group of 87 firefighters dispatched to the factory in Daya District, where a fire was reported at around 1:45 a.m.

The National Fire Agency expressed condolences for the deaths, stating that they will aid the Taichung City government in investigating the cause of the fire, as well as setting up an advisory group on fire command and disaster relief safety.

The aim of the group is to enhance operational safety measures and to lower the risks firefighters face. It will also continue to aid local fire departments in purchasing more disaster relief equipment.

According to statistics from the National Fire Agency, 13 firefighters were killed battling factory fires between 2015 and 2018.

By Hao Hsueh-chin, Su Mu-chun, Liu Chien-pang and Chiang Yi-ching