愛上鐵花村「原味」音樂 德國明星要隨之起舞啦 | Tiehua Music Village gives emerging artists a chance to unveil their talents

【看英文中國郵報學英文】鐵花村音樂聚落位於台東市鐵花路與博愛路交叉口，鄰近鯉魚山公園，「鐵花村」的 由來。百餘年前，東台灣乃是由胡適(北京大學校長及中央研究院院長)的父親「胡鐵花」代理台東直隸州知州，相當於現今的縣長，胡鐵花當時所撰寫的「台東州採訪冊」，便是第一本由官方所記載的台東風俗民情文獻，為紀念胡鐵花，台東舊火車站前的道路因而命名為「鐵花路」。

鐵花村是改造自台鐵貨倉宿舍，由於台東是原住民音樂人才及創作能量最為豐沛的地 方，2010年，在幾位致力推廣台東原住民藝術的音樂人努力下，鐵花村音樂聚落成為 「國際光點計畫」第一個正式營運的據點，希望能成為台東音樂人、藝術工作者的集 散地，希望「鐵花一開，音樂就來！」讓鐵花村成為音樂人在東台灣自由發表的獨特 空間。

結合音樂藝文展演與文創市集的鐵花村音樂聚落，每周三至每周日晚間都有相當優秀的原住民音樂團體在此精彩的演出。除了當地民住原所呈現的音樂與活力外，還會邀請台灣各地具代表性的歌手來交流；走進鐵花村，放眼望去，人行步道兩旁掛滿了彩繪的熱氣球燈籠，鐵花村也保留了當年台鐵宿舍的日式木造房舍，改建成富有古早味的咖啡廳及餐廳，還保留當年台鐵的老車牌及調度器具，儼然像是台灣鐵路歷史展覽館。

除了音樂表演之外，鐵花村也提供台東藝術創作者最好的展售空間，每週五至週日， 鐵花村規劃的藝術市集，提供台東在地的藝術家在這裡展示販售各項藝術創作商品， 有當地原住民的皮雕藝術包包，藺草手工編織的草帽，原住民傳統首飾，手繪服裝 等，有別於台灣一般的大型夜市，想在鐵花村擺攤販售可是審核嚴謹，這裡所販售的 商品都是純手工製造的藝術創作品，保證獨一無二。

隨著Discover Taiwan團隊來到台東的德國演員Julian易宇航也在鐵花村愛上了台灣原住民獨特、古老又創新的音樂。先是在鐵花村裡品嘗的了各式美食，晚上則欣賞了由排灣、阿美、卑南等不同部落青年組成的「赤足」樂團的表演，融合饒舌、雷鬼、流行等不同音樂風格讓Julian大嘆「你們一唱歌我就來了，我想來跳舞。」

表演結束後Julian與赤足樂團把酒言歡，「所以是來自不同族群不同地方的台灣人齊聚在這裡一起玩音樂。這就是鐵花村的精神所在啊。」部落青年如此告訴遠從德國來到台東的Julian，想讓他更深入了解台灣原住民族間的不同卻又互相包容，更想讓他對鐵花村留下刻骨的回憶。

A haven where local artists and musicians come together, as evening falls, the sounds of pop, rock and folk fill an outdoor space next to the decommissioned railway station in Taitung City. Tiehua Music Village is one of the most unique cultural centers and live music venues in the country and delights all those who have ventured to this sleepy seaside town in southeastern Taiwan.

Overlooking the old station, the site includes buildings that once served as dormitories for rail workers. It hosts concerts by emerging and established artists as well as markets showcasing arts and crafts and local agricultural products Taitung, a city known for its award-winning musicians, such as A-mei, Suming, Kimbo, to name a few, never existed a performance platform for musicians, until the establishment of Tiehua Music Village.

The venue gives emerging artists a chance to unveil their talents, and for successful artists to return to their hometown to perform and exchange ideas. Seventy percent of the performances at the Tiehua Music Village are local Taitung artists. Each month, different artists from across Taiwan are invited to perform there. Its exciting agenda brings audiences a different experience in their every visit, and a venue where indigenous talent comes together.

Local and overseas musicians perform at the village every Wednesday to Sunday night. Occasionally major acts, in particular, musicians from indigenous groups, are among the lineup including pop star A-mei from the Pinuyumayan tribe and Amis musician Suming Rupi. Every Wednesday is open mic night. According to Tiehua Music Village Executive Director Hilo Wang, the aim is to give newcomers a chance to perform to the public in a professional setting.

Operated by Taipei City-based Lovely Taiwan Foundation and opened in July 2010, the village was set up with support from the Tourism Bureau under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications. Music aside, Tiehua hosts the Slow Bazaar from Friday to Sunday each week. The fair, which reflects the laid-back mood of the region, offers visitors an opportunity to sample locally grown produce and admire traditional handicrafts such as woven goods.

Revitalization work has been extended to neighboring structures. The county government converted the station building, platform, warehouses and adjacent tracks into Taitung Railway Art Village, where visitors can cycle or stroll along a wooden walkway, take photos of the renovated facilities and view art installations.

The Discover Taiwan came to Tiehua Village this time as well. The host, Julian who’s from German, fell in love with Taiwan indigenous music in Tiehua Village. Consisted of youth from Paiwan, Amis and Puyuma, the band “Chih Tsu” (赤足) definitely impressed Julian with their music which they said it’s a mixture of rap, reggae and pop. “I came in here, the moment I heard you guys sing, I wanted to dance,” Julian said.

Julian and the band member had a passionate talk after the performance. The band member told Julian that they are from different tribes and explained “It’s a different kind of Taiwanese, you know, different locals coming together making music. This is really what this village is all about.” What they want to tell Julian is that there are differences between different ethnic groups in Taiwan, yet the island is inclusive to embrace all these different cultures. Tiehua Village is not simply a music venue. It’s a cross-culture platform for any local performers from different cultural backgrounds.

Music Performances Wednesdays – Saturdays | 20:00 – 22:00 Sundays | 16:00 – 18:00 Arts & Crafts Fair Tuesdays – Sundays | 14:00 – 22:00 Weekend Market Tuesdays – Fridays | 14:00 – 22:00 Saturdays – Sundays | 15:30 – 22:00 Tiehua Music Village 鐵花村 Add: No. 26, Lane 135, Sinsheng Road, Taitung City | 台東市新生路 135 巷 26 號 Tel: +(886) 89-343393