Trump calls on China to investigate Bidens

US President Donald Trump has called on China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, despite facing an impeachment probe for pressuring Ukraine to do the same.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” he told reporters outside the White House on Thursday. He said he hadn’t directly asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to investigate Biden and his son Hunter but said it’s “certainly something we could start thinking about.”

Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens and the attempted cover-up form the center of a House Democratic impeachment inquiry, launched last week.

The president initially denied reports he had pressured a foreign government to act for his personal gain and meddle in domestic politics, but the latest comments suggest Trump is trying to normalize such behavior.

The comments are also reminiscent of his 2016 calls for Russia to release hack Hillary Clinton’s emails and release them, which hackers promptly did.

Trump and his allies have spent the week trying to raise suspicions about the Bidens’ activities in Ukraine in an apparent attempt to deflect criticism.

Read more: How Ukrainians are reacting to the Zelenskiy-Trump affair

‘Fundamental breach’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, often a target of Trump’s wrath for taking a leading role in the impeachment inquiry, said the president’s comments show “he feels he can do anything with impunity.”

“The president of the United States encouraging a foreign nation to interfere again to help his campaign by investigating a rival is a fundamental breach of a president’s oath of office. It endangers our elections. It endangers our national security. It ought to be condemned by every member of this body, Democrats and Republicans alike,” Schiff told reporters.

Federal Election Commission Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub said it was a violation of campaign finance law for anyone to “solicit accept or receive” anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a US election.

Biden is one of several Democrats who hope to challenge Trump in the 2020 election.

The latest comments came as Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, was in Washington to testify in a closed-door session to lawmakers.

Volker appears to have been working with Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was running backdoor diplomacy on Ukraine.

aw/cmk (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

