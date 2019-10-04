馬來西亞蘇丹想要給老婆香吻被嫌棄 | Queen tweets candid pix of king trying to steal kiss during photoshoot

【看英文中國郵報學英文】馬來西亞最高元首蘇丹阿布都拉的妻子，東姑阿濟茲占阿米娜，週四在推特上發表一系列她自己跟蘇丹的合照，合照中阿布都拉企圖親吻老婆臉頰未果，可愛的互動引起熱議。

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah won the hearts of Malaysians on Twitter Thursday (Oct 3) afternoon with a series of tweets.

The tweets featured photographs of her and Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

有些推特上的照片應該是來自夫婦倆的御用攝影師。其它照片則是偷拍。

Some of the tweets posted on her Twitter account (@cheminahsayang) are believed to be formal photographs with the royal pair in traditional attire, while others contained more candid shots.

東姑阿濟茲占的PO文其中有一張阿布都拉想要親吻她的照片，搭配上文字「我的天啊啊啊啊…」。

One of the photos was of Sultan Abdullah attempting to kiss Tunku Azizah, with the latter giving a deadpan look, with the caption “fuyuuuuuuuu..”.

另一張照片除了有王室夫妻外，還有小孫子亞當，東姑阿濟茲占在這張照片的配文寫道亞當瘋狂用照片「轟炸」她。

Another tweet had photographs which feature the Royal couple’s grandson, Adam, with the Tunku Azizah noting that he was “photobombing” her in the tweet.

photobomb my Cucu Adam pic.twitter.com/Gi6WTnIW21 — azizah iskandar (@cheminahsayang) October 3, 2019

東姑阿濟茲並未在推特說明照片拍攝時間。

The tweets did not mention when or where the photographs were taken.

照片發布的半小時內就吸引了一萬五千個讚，並被轉發超過兩千次 (現在已經超過一萬一千次轉發)。

Within half an hour the tweets received a collective 15,000 Likes, and were retweeted more than 2,000 times.

許多人留言道這些照片很甜蜜也很可愛。

Many people commented that the photographs taken were sweet and lovely.

By The Star (ANN) and The China Post

Translated by Carol Kan