Cameroon opposition leader Maurice Kamto, supporters freed from prison

Cameroon’s main opposition leader, Maurice Kamto, addressed his supporters after leaving the Yaounde prison on Saturday, following President Paul Biya’s request to prosecutors to drop charges against him.

“We are here today thanks to your constant support,” Kamto told the hundreds of supporters.

“I saw you even when you couldn’t see me,” he said, adding that “if some people think that our liberation means the end of our struggle they have understood nothing.”

Kamto claims he is the real winner of the vote last year’s presidential election, despite official results putting the 86-year-old Biya far ahead. Biya has ruled Cameroon for nearly 37 years and is currently in his seventh term.

Pressure on Biya

Biya’s rival Kamto and hundreds of members of Kamto’s Cameroon Renaissance Movement have been arrested for protesting the outcome of the vote. Kamto was put on trial before a military tribunal on charges including insurrection and hostility to the motherland.

In a suprise move this week, however, Biya ordered the prosecutors to drop charges against a number of opposition leaders, inlcuding Kamto. The veteran president faces violent unrest among Cameroon’s anglophone population. The release is seen as an attempt to have a national dialogue on deep divisions in the African country.

On Saturday, Biya’s aides said he was determined to find “ways and means to resolve peaceably the crises and conflicts confronting our country.”

The country’s foreign partners, including the US and the EU, had also called for Kamto to be freed.

