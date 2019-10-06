慟！六象因拯救寶寶而全數跌落瀑布 | Elephant family dies while saving three-year-old calf

【看英文中國郵報學英文】一家六口的大象家族在星期六，因試圖拯救跌落泰國拷艾國家公園瀑布的小象寶寶，全家命喪黃泉。

A family of six wild elephants died Saturday while trying to save each other after falling into a waterfall at the Khao Yai National Park in Thailand.

國家公園的負責人表示，在事件發生期間，東北省呵叻府的Haew Narok瀑布救出了另外兩名大象

Two others were saved during the incident at the Haew Narok waterfall in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, officials said.

據英國廣播公司（BBC）報導，這起悲劇事件是因三歲的小象寶寶腿滑進瀑布後而發生的。

The tragic incident unfolded after a three-year-old calf slipped over the waterfall, the BBC reported officials.

事件發生後，瀑布暫時關閉。國家資源和環境部長Varawut Silpa-archa告訴路透社：“這是一場意外，我們經常看到這種情況。

”The waterfall has been closed temporarily following the incident. The national resources and environment minister, Varawut Silpa-archa, told Reuters: “It was an accident. We have often seen this happening.”

根據各種消息來源，公園內大約有300頭野生大象。國家公園覆蓋了772平方英里（2,000平方公里）的森林和草原。它是熊和長臂猿等各種野生動物的家園，是遊客的熱門目的地。

According to various sources, there are about 300 wild elephants in the park, which covers more than 772 sq miles (2,000 sq km) of forest and grassland. It is home to various wild animals, including bears and gibbons, and is a popular destination for tourists. ●