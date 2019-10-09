Williams hurt, Perry back in starting QB role for Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami will start N’Kosi Perry at quarterback Friday night against No. 20 Virginia.

Perry is taking over for Jarren Williams, the starter for Miami’s first five games this season. Williams is dealing with what the Hurricanes (2-3, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) are calling an “upper-extremity injury” believed to be his shoulder, based on the way he was favoring it on the sideline during last weekend’s loss to Virginia Tech.

Williams threw three interceptions in seven attempts in that game, the first three interceptions of his Miami career. Perry replaced him and completed 28 of 47 passes for 422 yards and four touchdowns. Perry’s yardage total tied for the 10th-best single-game performance in Miami history.

