行李超重怎麼辦？ 聰明女人穿身上 | What can you do if your overweight luggage gets rejected? Smart woman knows it all

【看英文中國郵報學英文】在機場將行李放在秤上是最讓人緊張的事。若是行李超重，費用可能會很高，不過具體取決於你乘坐的航空公司以及你的路程有多遠。

Popping your luggage on the scales at the airport is the quickest way to a panic attack. The fees can be massive depending on which airline you’re traveling with and how far over you’ve gone.

如果你的行李超過限額，別把行李箱倒在星巴克候機室後面的垃圾箱裡。菲律賓的一位女性找到了解決之道：她穿上所有多餘的衣服。

If your luggage goes over the limit, you shouldn’t empty your suitcase in the dumpster behind the terminal Starbucks just yet. A woman in the Philippines may have found a solution. She put on all of her extra clothes. All of them.

這意味著穿上三條褲子，五件襯衫，幾件夾克，和紐扣大外套。

That meant wearing three pairs of pants, five shirts, a couple more jackets, and button-downs.

在最近的Facebook帖子中，吉爾·羅德里格斯（Gel Rodriguez）解釋了值機人員是如何告知她手提最多只能允許7公斤，而她的行李卻重達9公斤。

In her recent Facebook post, Gel Rodriguez explained how the check-in staff had informed her that hand carries only allowed for a maximum of 7 kg, while her luggage weighed nearly 9 kg.

因為她的小聰明，行李重量減至6.5公斤。隨著多餘行李的成功清除，她自豪地展示了自己的新#ootd（當天裝備）且標上#ExcessBaggageChallenge(超額行李挑戰)標籤。

Thanks to her small trick, her luggage weight got reduced to 6.5 kg. With her excess baggage successfully shaved off, she proudly showed off her new #ootd (outfit of the day) with the hashtag #ExcessBaggageChallenge Accepted.