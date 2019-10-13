Big changes to grueling Special Forces course draw scrutiny

CAMP MACKALL, N.C. (AP) — Army commanders are making big changes to the grueling course that soldiers must pass to join the elite Special Forces.

The goal is to meet evolving national security threats and to shift from a culture that weeds out struggling soldiers at every point to one that trains them to do better.

But some Special Forces say the brass wants to make it easier to pass, as a way to boost recruiting numbers and ensure women will eventually qualify.

The fear, such critics say, is that Green Berets will become weaker and “dangerously less capable than ever before.”

Army leaders say the nearly two-year course had to be shortened, so some training will be done when soldiers get to their units, where it can be tailored to more specific needs.