Germany’s 16 states: Bavaria

With an area of more than 7,000 square kilometers, Bavaria is Germany’s biggest federal state, and no other state embodies so many of the cliches about Germany: from the mountains and their green meadows to the fairy-tale castle of Neuschwanstein, to traditional costumes and Bavarian beer at Munich’s Oktoberfest.

Munich: The state capital

Let your gaze wander over Munich from the church tower St. Peter, listen to the musicians in the Hofgarten, stroll through the Viktualienmarkt or take a break in one of the beautiful squares — a summer day in Munich can look this wonderful.

Tölzer Land region

The Kochelsee lake with the Herzogstand mountain and the neighboring Walchensee lake are the kind of Bavarian destination people dream of. They are also called the Bavarian Caribbean with mountain views. For Check-in TV Travel Magazine presenter Lukas Stege, this means: dive into the nature of the foothills of the Alps!

Weltenburg Monastery

The Weltenburg Monastery on the Danube is located in the middle of Bavaria. It is world famous. However, the journey by fishing boat including a detour to the “Einsiedelei”, a nearly forgotten monastery, is still an insider tip.

The Zugspitze

The Zugspitze is Germany’s highest mountain. The new Eibsee cable car brings guests up to the summit in just ten minutes. The climb through the Partnachklamm is much more romantic — a winter fairy tale for check-in presenter Nicole Frölich.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Bavaria’s traditional winter sports resort is located at the foot of the Zugspitze. In Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the annual New Year’s ski jump of the Four Hills Tournament has been taking place on the Olympic jump since 1953, which tourists can also visit.

Upper Franconia

This, too, is inseparably linked with Bavaria: culinary delights. In Upper Franconia in northern Bavaria there are said to be the highest number per capita of butchers, confectioners and breweries in the world! A good reason also for Check-in host Lukas Stege to take a closer look at the region.

Augsburg

UNESCO World Heritage, a world-renowned marionette theater and more — The Flying Guide shows you Augsburg, one of the oldest cities in Germany, from above!

A highlight in a 360-degree video

Rothenburg ob der Tauber is in northern Bavaria. With its winding lanes, small half-timbered houses and defensive city wall, it’s a typical medieval German town.

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want. If you are using a PC, use Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox as a browser. And if you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

