免稅店推移動啤酒BAR 微醺的台北觀光旅程 | Taiwan duty-free shop offers tipsy sightseeing in Taipei

【看英文中國郵報學英文】來趟微醺的台北城之旅如何呢？昇恆昌與金色三麥合作打造的聯名『移動啤酒BAR』讓旅客開心購物之餘還能一邊享受台北風光一邊喝啤酒。

Want to have a tipsy trip in Taipei City? Why not consider taking “Ever Rich Mobile Beer Bar” to discover Taiwan’s capital while enjoying some duty-free shopping?

昇恆昌內湖旗艦店為了方便旅客，自七月起特別與臺北雙層觀光巴士合作，于臺北市區提供「免費」接駁服務，每天提供5個固定班次，於台北101大樓站 (松智路)、信義威秀站 (松壽路)、市政府捷運站(四號出口)，首創購物與市區觀光的服務。

Ever Rich launched a collaboration with the Taipei double-decker sightseeing bus to provide shuttle services in downtown Taipei with five regular buses daily since July. The free-of-charge bus provides transportation services between Ever Rich Taipei Downtown store in Neihu and other spots, including the Taipei 101 Shopping Mall, Xinyin Vieshow cinema, and the MRT Taipei City Hall, creating a brand new service that combines shopping and sightseeing.

昇恆昌與金色三麥自10月10日起 共同合作打造首台聯名『移動啤酒BAR』，車體外觀以手繪插畫風格進行設計，全黑的車體以白色線稿的插畫表現點綴霓虹效果，藉以企圖抓住信義區來往旅客們的眼球之餘，更為台北增添一股街頭文化的視覺張力，預計將成為信義區街頭最吸睛的移動拍照背板！

To make your sightseeing experience more fun, Ever Rich and Taiwan craft beer brewery Sunmai started collaborating last week to create the first crossover “Mobile Beer BAR,” featuring original illustrations and designs that catch the attention of Taipei visitors.

另外，10月10日起至12月31日的周末及連假期間搭乘移動啤酒BAR至昇恆昌內湖旗艦店，即可免費獲得限量聯名設計款蜂蜜啤酒。

What’s more? A limited-edition of BAR Honey Beer is available on weekends and national holidays between Oct. 10 and Dec. 31.

即將出國旅遊的民眾，都可以再出國前45天內來到昇恆昌內湖旗艦店，攜帶本人護照及出國航班資料到櫃台辦理購物卡，即可享受免稅購物體驗，給予旅客如同在精品百貨中不受航班時間限制地開心購物。

For a more convenient shopping experience, locals with passport and proper flight information can visit Ever Rich Neihu store up to 45 days before their travel and enjoy duty-free shopping experience.