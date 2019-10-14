康和證券落實企業社會責任 捐30萬助安養機構 | Concord helps improving quality of life of seniors

【看英文中國郵報學英文】今年邁入30年的康和證券集團以期能帶動落實企業社會責任CSR，捐贈台南老人安養機構財團法人台灣省私立普門仁愛之家30萬元，讓老人能享有更好的生活品質。

Concord Securities Group, which marked its 30th anniversary this year, recently donated NT$300,000 to Financial group legal person Taiwan province privately established pu family of the gate benevolence, a senior citizens’ home, in hopes of improving senior citizens’ quality of life. The donation is in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its values of bringing better lives to seniors.

國家發展委員會的統計指出，我國已於2018年轉為高齡社會，預估將在2026年正式進入超高齡社會（65歲以上老人人口占比達到20%）。預估到了2065年，每10人中，約有4人是65歲以上老年人口，這4個人當中更有1人是85歲以上的超高齡老人。

According to the National Development Council, Taiwan officially turned into an aged society in 2018 and we could become a super-aged society where at least 20 percent of the population are 65 or older by 2026. It is expected that by 2065, 4 in ten people in Taiwan could be aged 65 or over and one in the four persons could be aged 85 or more.

康和證券集團董事長鄭大宇表示，每年提供康和同仁兩天全薪公益假，鼓勵員工在工作之外，走入社會投入社會服務與慈善活動。鄭大宇認為各大企業不僅止於盈利、提供就業機會，也必須落實企業社會責任，對環境與社會永續發展盡一份心力。

Cheng Ta-yu, chairman of the Concord Securities Group, said that the company has provided every worker at Concord with two days of paid leaves, encouraging them to commit to society and participate in charity organizations. In addition, Cheng said that companies should not only aim at making profits but also living by the values of its CSR, and devoting to the environment and the development of a sustainable society.

