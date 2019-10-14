Report: South Korean pop star Sulli found dead at home

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — News reports say South Korean pop star and actress Sulli has been found dead at her home south of Seoul.

A report by Yonhap news agency said the 25-year-old was found Monday afternoon. The report said police have said there were no signs of foul play at her home in Seongnam.

Repeated calls to the Seongnam Sujeong Police Department and Sulli’s agency weren’t answered.

Sulli’s legal name is Choi Jin-ri. She debuted in 2009 as a member of the girl band “f(x)” and also acted in numerous television dramas and movies.