Beigang Chaotian Temple serves as major religious center in western Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Located in western Taiwan, Yunlin County is part of the Chianan Plain, a flat land known for its agriculture. Beigang township, which is located in southern Yunlin, has gained its popularity in recent years due to its crucial role in local spirituality.

Founded in 1694, Chaotian, which dedicated to the Chinese sea goddess Mazu from Meizhou Mazu Ancestor Temple and Bodhisattva, is known for its extravagant architecture. The temple boasts four pillars carved with the likeness of four sea gods. What’s more? Many visitors who paid their respects to Mazu had their dreams came true.

Chaotian attracts more than a million pilgrims every year. Two of the largest pilgrimage activities are respectively set on Jan. 15 of the lunar calendar (Lantern Festival) and March 23 during the annual Mazu’s birthday. The annual lantern design competition is usually held during the Lantern Festival, while the annual Mazu celebrations brings flocks of pilgrims from around Taiwan to Chaotian Temple for the annual pilgrimage.