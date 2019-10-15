‘Detention’ among top ten highest grossing films this year

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan latest psychological horror film “Detention” (返校) has posted box office earnings of NT$240 million (US$7.8 million), placing 10th on the list of this year’s highest grossing films, the movie’s production company announced Tuesday.

According to 1 Production Film Co., with sales numbers still strong across Taiwan, the film’s total domestic earnings could top NT$300 million.

Internationally, the film is scheduled for a Dec. 5 release in Hong Kong, while distribution rights have been purchased in Japan and several countries in Southeast Asia, the company said.

In addition to its commercial success, “Detention” has received an annual best of 12 Golden Horse Awards nominations, in categories including Best Feature Film, Gingle Wang (王淨) for Best Leading Actress, Tseng Ching-hua (曾敬驊) for Best New Performer and John Hsu (徐漢強) for Best New Director.

The awards are scheduled for Nov. 23.

Originally a video game, the movie rights to “Detention” were purchased in June 2017 by 1 Production Film Co., which spent two years creating the film on a budget of around NT$95 million.

The film is set during Taiwan’s White Terror period in the 1960s and tells the story of two students who find themselves in a realm of vengeful spirits in their empty school and must search for their missing teacher while making their escape.

By Hong Chien-lun and Matthew Mazzetta