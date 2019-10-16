Cooler in morning, night hours due to northeasterly winds: CWB

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan’s weather turned cooler Wednesday morning and will be cooler at night due to the arrival of northeasterly winds, with day-night temperature differences of up to 6 degrees, according to data from the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As of 9 a.m. temperatures in northern Taiwan were 22.5 degrees Celsius in Taipei, 23.7 degrees in Keelung and 25 degrees in Hsinchu, while the mercury was at 21.4 degrees in Sun Moon Lake in Nantou County, 27.9 degrees in Kaohsiung, and 26.3 degrees in Taitung.

The highs will reach 26-29 degrees in the northern and northeastern parts of the island and 32 degrees in the south, the weather bureau forecast.

The northeasterly winds will also result in sporadic rain Wednesday in the north and northeast, the CWB predicted.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression has formed in waters east of the Philippines, the weather bureau said.

As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, the storm system was located 1,500 kilometers southeast of Taiwan’s southernmost tip Eluanbi and is moving in a west-northwest direction at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour.

The system is expected to bring additional moisture to areas close to Taiwan two days later, the CWB said, adding that it will closely monitor the storm’s movement in the next few days.

By Elizabeth Hsu