嘉義魚寮遺址大片絕美落雨松 網美打卡聖地｜Chiayi Bald Cypress forest becomes Instagram sensation

【看英文中國郵報學英文】位於嘉義縣太保市的「魚寮遺址」，一大片落羽松林與湖水相映照，綠意盎然的美景近年來成為遊客拍照打卡景點。「魚寮遺址」位於太保市高鐵大道與64縣道交叉路口，全時開放時間，附近路邊都可停車。十年前魚寮社區協會利用閒置土地進行社區改造，利用自然工法整治水渠並種植大片烏桕森林及成排的落羽松。有人稱此地為「龍貓隧道」、「忘憂森林」。

With vast stretches of forest and a scenic lake, County Monument Yu Liao Excavation Spot, also known as the “Totoro Green Tunnel,” has become one of the popular tourist spots in Taibao City, Chiayi. Yu Liao is located at the intersection of HSR Boulevard and 64 County Road. The area is always open. Ten years ago, the local community development association cleaned up the canal and planted stretches of Tallow trees and rows of Bald cypress.

位於嘉義縣中西部的太保市，緊鄰嘉義市區，過去以農業為主，近年來由於故宮南院以及高鐵嘉義站建設，逐漸開始發展觀光。位在太保市的「魚寮遺址」是嘉義平原地區最早發現的史前遺址之一，是新石器時代晚期的史前文化，被指定為縣定遺址。

Chiayi County is located in the plains of southwestern Taiwan. Taibao City, close to the Chiayi city, is a county-administered city. In the past, the local economy centered on agriculture. Yet, due to the infrastructure built in recent years, such as the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum and Taiwan High-Speed Rail Chiayi station, Taibao city tourism is booming these years. Yu Liao Excavation Spot, dating back to the late Neolithic era, is one of the earliest prehistoric sites discovered in the Chiyi plain. Also, Yu Liao was designated as a county cultural heritage.

By Shelly Yang