台中爵士音樂節2天破35萬人｜Taichung ‘Jazzes You Up’ until Oct. 20

【看英文中國郵報學英文】今年台中爵士音樂節在十月十日正式開跑，連續十天在市民廣場及草悟道舉行，一如往年今年也邀請到來自國內外的音樂人，每日晚上七點至晚上九點半帶來精彩的演出。開幕頭兩天即吸引超過35萬名民眾參加。

The annual Taichung Jazz Festival, nicknamed “Jazz You Up,” is running until Oct. 20, starting from 7 p.m. Last weekend, the festival attracted more than 350,000 visitors.

台中爵士音樂節邀請超過15個國家的樂手及團隊，演出53場精彩的節目，除巿民廣場主舞台、草悟道小舞台，10月19、20日在霧峰立法院中辦園區也將安排泰國蘭實爵士樂團及國立台灣交響樂團演出。

The ten-day festival features local and overseas performance groups at Taichung civic square and Calligraphy Greenway. Among other highlights, Rangsit Jazz Orchestra and National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra will perform on Oct. 19 and 20 in the Legislative Yuan’s Wufeng Office.

詳細資訊請參考：2019台中爵士音樂節｜For more information, visit 2019 Taichung Jazz Festival