Asus products available at 1st North Korean department store

Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un’s first visit to a local department store. (Weibo-NetEase)

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — DPRK Business-culture news announced on Oct. 15 that Taiwan’s very own brand, Asus, is featured in North Korea’s one and only high-end department store in Pyongyang.

The Pyongyang store was originally a major retail market, but after the insistence of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, it was transformed into a department store.

Asus, along with other luxurious brands from the West, such as Coach, Lancome, and computer brand Dell, were among the few chosen to be housed at the new store.

The 15-inch Asus laptop is priced at around NT$19,000. (DPRK Business-culture news/Facebook)

Asus is located on the third floor of the department store, featuring a 15-inch laptop priced at around NT$19,000, among other products.

The Asus store in Pyongyang Department Store No. 1. (DPRK Business-culture news/Facebook)

Following the announcement, many Taiwanese netizens expressed their surprise at Asus computers being featured in North Korea and also voiced their desire to shop there in the future.

By Vivian Hsiao