Six post offices to extend business hours

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Chunghwa Post announced on Oct. 15 that six post offices will adjust their business hours (from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.), starting in November. This adjustment is meant to better accommodate citizens’ lifestyles, Chunghwa Post said.

Taipei Guanghua Post Office, Taichung Yongan Post Office, and Kaohsiung San Tin Post Office will adopt the new opening hours on Nov. 1, while Yonghe Zhongshan Rd. Post Office, Taoyuan Minsheng Rd. Post Office and Tainan Xinghua St. Post Office will follow suit on Nov. 15.

Chunghwa Post stressed that all regular services will be available during the opening hours, while people using the post offices’ banking system before 12 p.m. will be invited to use the online platform to take care of their businesses.

By Vivian Hsiao