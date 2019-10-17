High salary entices Taiwan youth to food-delivery despite poor working hours

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The average monthly wage for a full-time food delivery worker is NT$42,000, 40 percent higher than the average starting salary for college graduates in Taiwan, a recent survey shows.

According to 104 Human Resources, 70 percent of food deliver workers take it as a full-time job with a monthly salary ranging from NT$20,000 to NT$180,000. The average wage is about NT$12,000 higher than the university graduates’ starting salary of NT$30,000.

This is the reason why food delivery might hive such tremendous attractiveness to the youth, the company’s spokesman Chung Wen-hsiung said, adding that the average age of food-delivery workers is 26.

An UberEATS part-time delivery man surnamed Chiu said he’s a sales a foreign company. However, Chiu said he’s considering to quit his job and become a full-time delivery worker because of the high wage and flexible working hours.

Questions of food delivery worker’s working conditions were raised recently after two delivery workers, from UberEATS and Foodpanda respectively, were killed in traffic accidents last week.

In response to the issue, the Labor Ministry said on Monday that workers of two platforms are the companies’ employees but not contractors, meaning that they should have received insurance and other benefits that the employees are protected by labor law. However, the government’s definition is inconsistent with the platforms.

Chung said people have to pay more attention to the differences between being an employee and a contract worker since the later one would not be able to receive any benefit granted to a formal employee by the law.

Another important fact about the survey is that 45 percent of delivery workers have a bachelor’s degree, and 3 percent have a master’s degree. Chung said food-delivery is not the best career choice though; young people should develop other abilities and skills in their spare time and create a long-term career plan.

The human company collected data from 300 people who were or are working as a food-delivery worker over the past five years.

By Carol Kan