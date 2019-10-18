熱愛台灣！加拿大冒險女孩空拍台灣海洋之美 | Canadian adventurer captures beauty of Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】來自加拿大的YouTuber艾琳(Eileen Aldis)兩年前賣掉了所有身上所有的東西，和男朋友馬克買了一張單程機票，開始了這趟長達三年的冒險旅遊，目前在芬蘭、挪威冒險。艾琳的YouTube影片《Falling in love with Taiwan》從台北到台南，再來到東部地區，甚至坐船前往離島小琉球，包山包海，透過空拍畫面，呈現出絕美台灣景致。

Canadian YouTuber, Eileen Aldis, sold everything she owned and embarked on a trip around the world with her boyfriend, Marc. This was the beginning of a three-year adventure. As of today, she is traveling in Finland and Norway. Eileen’s YouTube video, “Falling in love with Taiwan” documents her journey from Taipei to Tainan to eastern parts of the island, and even further on to offshore islands surrounding Taiwan, such as Liuqiu Island. Through the use of a drone, her video highlights the beauty of Taiwan’s sceneries.

艾琳非常熱愛旅遊，到全世界各地旅遊一直是她的夢想，而她也是在旅遊途中遇到了他的男朋友，決定一同探索這個世界。其實，他們原先預計旅遊一年，但時間飛逝，不想停下這趟冒險，於是決定繼續旅遊，不知不覺已經在外旅遊將近三年了。

Eileen loves to travel, and to take a trip around the world has always been a dream. More importantly, she met her boyfriend during her travels and they have decided to continue their journey together. Initially, they had planned to travel for a year, but when the year had come and gone, they didn’t want to stop. The decision has led to their present three-year travel.

他們幾乎每一則影片都有附上各國語言包括中文。艾琳說道：「我們自己把英文字幕放上影片，再用谷歌翻譯成各國文字，希望我們製作的影片讓大家都能觀賞。我們也很感謝有些觀眾會幫我們翻譯。」

In all their videos, they have multiple language captions, including Mandarin. Eileen said, “We transcribed our videos personally in English and then use Google to translate them into other languages. We work hard to try and make our videos as accessible as possible. We also really appreciate viewers helping us with some translations.”

在台灣待了三個禮拜造訪了台北101、福隆海水浴場騎腳踏車、安平樹屋、美麗島捷運站、小琉球、高雄蓮池潭、台北中正紀念堂、龍山寺，以空拍機捕捉到台灣絕無僅有的美景，呈現出不一樣的台灣面貌。來看看她為什麼愛上台灣吧！

They stayed in Taiwan for three weeks during which they visited Taipei 101, Fulong Beach, Anping Tree House, Formosa Boulevard Metro Station, Liuqiu Island, Kaohsiung Lotus Pond, National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, and Lungshan Temple. They used camera drones to capture Taiwan’s amazing scenery and showcased the diversity of Taiwan. Let’s take a look at how Taiwan captured her heart!

因為加拿大航空的邀請，艾琳決定踏上這趟台灣之旅，在飛機上，有人知道這是他們第一次來台灣大喊「歡迎來到台北」，也讓艾琳對於台灣人的熱情感到非常深刻。

Due to an invitation from Canada Airlines, Eileen decided to embark on this Taiwan journey. On the plane, after someone overheard them talking about this being their first trip to Taiwan, a person loudly and enthusiastically exclaimed, “Welcome to Taipei”, warming Eileen toward this country and the passion of its people.

一起跟著艾琳來探索台灣吧！

Let’s explore the beauty of Taiwan with Eileen!

艾琳來到台灣第一站抵達2004年到2010年世界最高建築台北101，觀景台上俯瞰整個大台北市，非常壯觀。

The first destination for Eileen was the once tallest building in the world, Taipei 101. By standing on the viewing area, one can overlook the entire city in one glance.

新北市福隆海水浴場正值國際沙雕藝術季，各國的沙雕爭奇鬥豔，美人魚沙雕、城堡沙雕還有媽祖沙雕，各式各樣的主題都有。

New Taipei City’s Fulong Beach was holding their annual Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival, and artists from around the world demonstrated their talents, showcasing sand sculptures from mermaids, castles, to deities and many others.

同樣也在福隆的舊草嶺隧道，過去曾經是台北與東部地區的交通要道，現在成為觀光勝地。艾琳騎著腳踏車通過舊草嶺隧道，感受古今之間的連結。艾琳也提到，台灣有許多過去興盛的地方，現在已廢棄，藉由觀光轉型，人們也漸漸的遷移回來。

Old Caoling Tunnel used to be an important passageway between New Taipei City and Yilan, but has become a popular tourist attraction today. Eileen rode her bike through the tunnel, experiencing the connection between old and new. Eileen mentioned that many places in Taiwan had been abandoned over time, but transformation in the tourism field had brought back its original population and attracted many others to those destinations.

另一個轉型成功的地方是台南安平樹屋，過去曾經是倉庫，後來樹木漸漸生長，攀附著磚牆，形成壯觀的自然景觀。

Another successful, transformed destination is the Anping Tree House. It was originally a warehouse but trees and plants had grown around and within it, molding the house into plant-building hybrid.

坐著船乘風破浪來到了小琉球，騎著摩托車環島，艾琳表示兩輪車讓她感到特別自由。小琉球著名地標景點花瓶岩，經過多年的侵蝕，才成為這麼特殊的形狀。小琉球的美人洞有個傳說，在過去有一群美麗的女子常常來到洞穴洗頭髮，有位男子經過看到這幅景象，就將其名為「美人洞」。

After taking a small boat to Liuqiu Island, Eileen rode around the area on a scooter, expressing that it brought along a fresh sense of freedom. Liuqiu Island’s famous landmark, “Vase Rock”, got its unique shapes as a result of years of erosion. On the other hand, Liuqiu Island’s “Beauty Cave” also has a very interesting origin story. It was said that years ago, several beautiful women had gone to cave to wash their heads. A young man saw them by chance and decided to name the place, “Beauty Cave”.

一起來看看艾琳最熱愛的台灣美景吧！

Let’s see the beauty of Taiwan through Eileen’s eyes!

影片授權 ｜Authorization: Eileen Aldis

完整影片 | Falling in love with Taiwan

Kiril Dobrev 的 YouTube頻道 ｜Kiril Dobrev’s YouTube channel Eileen Aldis