No. 15 Texas meets Kansas and still in Big 12 title chase

Kansas (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) at No. 15 Texas (4-2, 2-1), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (LHN).

Line: Texas by 21.

Series record: Texas leads 15-3

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Longhorns are likely out of the College Football Playoff hunt with two losses, and Sam Ehlinger’s Heisman hopes are dashed. But team and quarterback are still very much in the hunt for the Big 12 championship. Kansas is looking for its first Big 12 win under coach Les Miles, and there would be no bigger place to get it than Austin.

KEY MATCHUP

The play-calling matchup of new Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon vs. Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. Dearmon will be an unknown for the Longhorns. He was the head coach at Bethel University last season and was promoted to Jayhawks coordinator last week when Kansas was off. Orlando must dial up the right calls for a defense trending to rank among the worst in school history.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas: Running back Pooka Williams is one of the toughest rushers in the Big 12 and will be a load for a Texas defense that is struggling to tackle. Williams ran for 137 yards — a clip of six yards per carry — two weeks ago against Oklahoma. He’s likely to remain a featured played with Dearman calling the plays.

Texas: Center Zack Shackelford struggled to pick up stunting linebackers last week as the Longhorns surrendered a school-record nine sacks to Oklahoma. It’s Shackelford’s job to call pre-snap protections and Texas often looked confused while Ehlinger was on the run or getting knocked down.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kansas ranks last in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging just 22.8 points. Texas ranks last in the Big 12 in pass defense and total defense. … Texas slot receiver Devin Duvernay leads the nation with 53 receptions. … Texas will wear special throwback uniforms to honor the 1969 national championship team.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25