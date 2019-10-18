四個臺灣不可錯過的秋冬花季 | Best places to celebrate fall in Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】寶島臺灣四季皆美，就算是秋冬季也有季節限定的賞花賞楓行程！這篇重點整理台灣秋冬的花季或變色植物，除了大家都知道的楓葉外，還有芒花杭菊等，漸冷的季節裡，臺灣的自然景致依舊精彩萬分。延伸閱讀：九分才第十名！外國人來台一定要去的景點是？

Taiwan boasts a huge variety of plants that blossom all year long due to its tropical climate, especially fall which features a wide range of colors, including red, brown, ochre, green and more.

If you have a chance to travel around this season, here are some must-see destinations to discover the beauty of fall. In addition to maple leaves that turn yellow and red around this period of the year, silver grass, also called florist’s daisy, are worth the trip too. In this chilly season, the color of Taiwan is remarkable.

首先北台灣秋季最美的風景：芒花。台灣芒花的主要品種為禾本科中的五節芒及濱芒，花期為10到11月。位於新北市貢寮與宜蘭頭城交界的草嶺古道，每逢秋季，步道兩旁的芒花紛紛綻放，健行的同時，又能欣賞搖曳生姿的銀色浪花。「草嶺古道」是台灣僅存前清所遺留的古道之一，而之所以稱為「草嶺」是因為兩旁種滿芒草且沒有其它樹種。其實台灣有許多地方可以欣賞芒花，其中大屯山可以說是台灣最熱門的賞芒地點。

Silver grass blossom is another highlight of the season in northern Taiwan. If you are longing for a romantic walk among nature, the Caoling Historic Trail, located at the junction of New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) and Yilan’s Toucheng Township (頭城), is a must. It is also a historic trail built during the Qing dynasty.

It’s called “Caoling” (草嶺), which means a grassing hill, because it only features silver grass, no trees. In fall, many people like to go hiking in the silver grass field and immerse themselves in nature.

You can also view silver grass blossom at Datun Nature Park (大屯自然公園) in Yamingsan National Park (陽明山國家公園), one of the most popular spots in northern Taiwan.

苗栗縣銅鑼鄉的九湖村是全台灣最大的杭菊產地，每年11月杭菊花開的時候，整片雪白花景宛如積雪般。另外，杭菊除了觀賞還能製茶，春天種植，11月上旬開始採收，11月底至12月初採收完畢，想要欣賞杭菊一定要把握這不到一個月的花期。

Also, Miaoli’s Tongluo Township (銅鑼) Jiuhu village (九湖村) is known for its florist’s daisy or chrysanthemum. Each November, the white flower blossoms and covers huge fields just like snow. The florist’s daisy is not only a visual highlight, but also a key ingredient for herbal tea.

The plant is grown in spring and harvested from late November to early December, meaning that the blossom season lasts for less than three weeks.

還有秋季限定的賞楓行程，賞楓不一定要出國，台灣也有許多絕美秘境可以賞楓。楓紅時間主要落在11到12月，楓葉變色，為山林換上彩衣。除了最知名的南投奧萬大森林國家公園，台北的朋友可以就近到桃園石門水庫賞楓，另外宜蘭太平山國家森林遊樂區的楓葉也非常值得一看。

Between November and December, there are also many places where you can view maple leaves’ iconic red color. Besides the famous Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area (奧萬大國家森林遊樂區) located in Nantou, Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫) in Taoyuan is the perfect place to see this magical color change. The maple leaves in Taiping Mt. National Forest Recreation Area (太平山國家森林遊樂區) in Yilan are equally stunning.

最後是台中新社花海節，不是自然形成而是人工栽種的花海，佔地50公頃，整齊壯觀的波斯菊、向日葵花海成為台灣每年秋冬盛事之一，主辦單位連結台中當地特色農產品舉辦美食市集，好玩、拍照好看還有得吃。每年花海節時間略有不同，今年是11月9日到12月1日。

Last but not least, Taichung’s Sea Flowers in Xinshe (新社花海節) is an annual event that attracts thousands of tourists. As wild as 50 hectares, the spacious land is planted with cosmos, sunflower, and flowers.

Along with a farmers market, the festival is not only for flower viewing but also for tasting Taichung local cuisine. The time of the festival is slightly different every year. This year, it will run from Nov. 9 to Dec. 1.

