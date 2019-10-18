Funeral services set for US Rep. Elijah Cummings

BALTIMORE (AP) — A wake and funeral for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings will be held next week at the church where he worshipped for nearly four decades.

The Baltimore Sun reports that services for the Maryland Democrat are scheduled for Oct. 25 at New Psalmist Baptist Church.

A spokeswoman said the wake will begin at 8 a.m. at the church, followed by the funeral at 10 a.m. Bishop Walter S. Thomas Jr., the church’s pastor, will deliver the eulogy in the 4,000-seat sanctuary.

Cummings died Thursday at age 68 due to complications from longstanding health problems.

Cummings was the powerful chairman of a U.S. House committee that investigated President Donald Trump. He was a civil rights leader and passionate advocate for the poor in his district, including a large portion of Baltimore.