Top-ranked Koepka withdraws from CJ Cup with knee injury

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (AP) — The PGA Tour says top-ranked Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges with a knee injury following his second round.

The tournament’s defending champion had four bogeys on his first nine for a 75 and was 13 strokes behind leader Justin Thomas after the second round Friday. There was no cut in the limited-field event.

Koepka missed the cut in his season debut at Las Vegas two weeks ago with rounds of 70 and 71. He had stem cell treatment on his left knee Aug. 25 after the FedEx Cup ended.

