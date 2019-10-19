US slaps new sanctions on Cuba over human rights, Venezuela

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is hitting Cuba with new sanctions over its support for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and its human rights record at home.

The Department of Commerce said in a statement Friday it is revoking existing licenses for aircraft leases to Cuban state-owned airlines and will deny future applications for aircraft leases. It will also expand the sanctions on Cuba to include more foreign goods containing U.S. contents.

Washington says the measures seek to hold the Cuban regime accountable for repressing its own people and for providing support to the Venezuela’s government, which it accuses of human rights abuses and collapsing the country’s economy.

Relations between Cuba and the U.S. have deteriorated under President Donald Trump. His administration has restricted travel to the island and imposed new economic sanctions.