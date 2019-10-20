Tulsi Gabbard elevated in Iowa by Clinton spat

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s suggestion this past week that Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is being “groomed” by Russians to act as a spoiler in the 2020 race may have had the opposite effect of what the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee intended.

The episode may have elevated Gabbard’s longshot candidacy.

On Saturday, Gabbard found fans among the many Clinton skeptics across Iowa, where Clinton barely won the 2016 caucuses against Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Some Iowans said she impressed them with her straight answers and her ability to appeal to people on the right.

Gabbard came under scrutiny after Clinton told a podcast the Russians have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third party candidate.” There was no mistaking whom she meant.