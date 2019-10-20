印度學校強迫學生頭戴紙箱考試 | Indian students forced to wear cardboard boxes for exams

【看英文中國郵報學英文】作弊是現今學校中普遍的問題。不論是哪種類型的公,私立學校, 作弊事件都會發生的。而現在，您孩子們的學校也可能有這類的問題。

Cheating is such a prevalent problem in our schools today. And it doesn’t matter what type of school it is – public or private – it’s something that’s happening. And it’s probably happening in your children’s school too.

雖然有很多方法可以防止學生在課堂上作弊。印度父母們卻震驚地看到他們的孩子戴著紙箱, 在印度卡納塔克邦-哈韋里（Haveri）的巴格特大學預科學院進行化學考試。

There are many ways to prevent cheating in a classroom though. Indian parents were shocked to see their children wearing cardboard boxes during a chemistry exam at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, Karnataka state.

Karnataka: Students were made to wear cardboard boxes during an exam at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, reportedly to stop them from cheating. (16.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/lPR5z0dsUs — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

根據在社交媒體上分享的圖片，學生被要求頭戴紙箱，並在一側切開，以防止他們抄襲其他人的答案。

According to pictures shared on social media, students were asked to wear boxes, cut open on one side, to prevent them from being able to copy other people’s work.

根據英國廣播公司（BBC）報導，一名大專院校的管理者在周六向該地區官員公開表示了歉意，並稱該校僅在“實驗性”的基礎上實施了該措施。

A junior college administrator has spoken publicly and apologized on Saturday to district officials for the incident, saying that the school has only implemented the measure on an “experimental basis” after hearing of its use elsewhere, the BBC reported.

這位官員還堅持說，這種不尋常的反作弊技術是在學生的同意下完成的, 實際上紙箱都是他們自己攜帶來的。

The official also insisted that the unusual anti-cheating technique had been done with the students’ consent — in fact they had brought in their own boxes.

然而在強烈反對之後，學校官員表示他們已經停止了這種做法，並正在與學校董事會的指示進行合作。

Following the backlash, however, school officials have said they have ceased the practice and are cooperating with the school board’s directive.