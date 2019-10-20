Germany’s 16 states: Bremen

After Berlin and Hamburg, Bremen is the third and smallest city-state in Germany. This northern German federal state unites the cities of Bremen and Bremerhaven. More than 670,000 people live here. Bremerhaven, on the North Sea, is known mainly as a modern port for cruise liners. Bremen lies farther inland, and with its historic brick buildings, still preserves the spirit it had as a Hanseatic city on the Weser River.

Giveway trip:

Which federal state in Germany is your favorite? Let us know. All participants have a chance to win a trip to Germany in the first week of December 2019! Round-trip flights, accommodation and train transport within Germany are all covered. The lucky winner and one accompanying person will visit the most beautiful Christmas markets in Cologne and Rothenburg ob der Tauber. (The trip is partly sponsored by Rothenburg Tourism Service.)

Bremen, home to UNESCO World Heritage sites

Bremen’s town hall and the Roland statue on the market square have both been UNESCO World Heritage sites since 2004. More than 600 years of Hanseatic history have generated not only distinctive architectural styles, but also countless legends, as Check-in host Nicole Frölich discovered.

Schnoor, the old town district

Bremen’s oldest district, the Schnoor quarter, is full of narrow lanes and historically listed buildings. Schnoor is Low German for Schnur, which means string. In the past, ropes and cables for ships were made in the quarter: Nowadays charming shops invite you to browse.

Böttcherstrasse, an architectural gem

The renowned ensemble of brick buildings on Bremen’s Böttcherstrasse is an architectural gem. Built in expressionist style, the buildings were deplored by the Nazis and a large proportion of them were destroyed by aerial bombing in 1944. Ten years later, the facades were largely restored to their original state.

From Bremerhaven to the world

Excursion boats, cruise liners, container ships: there’s always brisk activity at Bremerhaven’s sea terminals. In the 19th century, this was the gateway to the New World – the largest port for people emigrating from Europe to America. On land, you can easily spend a relaxing day strolling, stopping for a bite to eat and visiting the museums.

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We’ve got them: Tips for Germany — state by state.

Conditions of Participation